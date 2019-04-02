Build your perfect portfolio with Computer Arts

Topics

Whether you're looking to go freelance or land full time work with your dream client, you're going to need a good portfolio. But what are the top studios looking for? Find out in Computer Arts issue 291, which goes on sale today.

In this issue we talk to top creative directors and hear what it takes to craft a killer portfolio, as well as learning best practices to help you really show off your work. We also cover interview techniques that will win over clients, as well as discovering what designers need to do to make their work visible in a more connected, digital age. So if you're looking to take your career in a new direction, or give it a kickstart straight out of design school, this is the issue for you.

Computer Arts portfolio mag spread

Learn what studios are looking for in a winning portfolio

Elsewhere in issue 291, we mark a landmark birthday in the design calendar as legendary German movement Bauhaus celebrates its 100th anniversary. We also catch up with the maverick KesselsKramer creative director, Erik Kessels, ahead of his talk at Us By Night. Meanwhile, Jack Renwick Studio shares how it combines strategic thinking and a grounded approach to create brands that make a difference. On top of this, there's our showcase of all the hottest new design projects. You won't want to miss it.

Take a closer look at what's inside Computer Arts issue 291 by scrolling left to right through the gallery below.

Celebrate a century of Bauhaus

We catch up with the one and only Erik Kessels

Explore the hottest projects lighting up the design world

A thirst for change drives Jack Renwick Studio

