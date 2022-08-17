Seriously, who paid for this ridiculous billboard?

Sometimes life takes you by surprise, and for the people of Toronto, that feeling was recently triggered by a very peculiar ad. The billboard sitting high and mighty on Yonge-Dundas Square attracted a lot of attention this week after one man bought the space to advertise a... cheese string.

Angel Domingo offered to trade a Black Diamond cheese string for 'offers'. The notably underwhelming design garnered a lot of attention on Canada's famous square. And while Domingo is still searching for a suitable trade, the ad has certainly brightened up our day. If you would like to have a go at designing your own billboard, then download Photoshop to get you started.

What would you trade for the cheese string? (Image credit: CityNews via YouTube)

The hilarious ad reads, "For Trade: One Cheesestring. Accepting trades for one cheese string. Marble flavour. Still in original packaging. No lowballs. I know what I have". To the untrained eye, this might just sound like your average peelable dairy product, but apparently, Domingo has already been offered some outlandish trades, such as two Persian cats.

There are a few things that I find hard to believe about this obscure ad. First of all, why would anyone want a second-hand cheese string? Secondly, why would anyone want a second-hand cheese string that's marketed so badly? The monochrome ad features a dimly lit photo and standard formatting and fonts, making it look very boring in comparison to most of the ads we see today.

This isn't the first time we have seen a peculiar ad go viral. In fact, we rounded up all our favourite ads in our list of the best examples of billboards advertising. However, the amazing new 3D Pokémon ad didn't quite make the cut, but I'm sure you'll love that too if you enjoyed this quirky cheese string ad.

