This incredible 3D poster is the closest you'll get to meeting a real Pokémon

Ah, Pokémon. The adorable (and sometimes terrifying) Nintendo creatures have played a major role in many childhoods now. I don't know about you, but I have always wanted to be able to meet a Pokémon in the wild – and some passers-by just stumbled across some (well, sort of).

Over in Tokyo, the animated billboard above Shinjuku Station is currently displaying a mind-bending 3D ad for Pokémon Go. The gigantic billboard is designed in such a way that it looks like many of your Pokémon favourites could jump out of the screen at you. It's not the first ingenious billboard we have ever seen though, there are plenty that also make us stop and stare over on our roundup of the best examples of billboard advertising.

According to Kotaku (opens in new tab), this is the first Pokémon Go ad in a series between now and 5 September. And if you're wondering why this particular ad is so feline with the likes of the Meowth trio and Skitty among others, then it's because this particular billboard was made for International Cat Day (8 August).

Believe it or not, this is not the first cat-themed ad that has appeared on this very billboard. Last year, the Shinjuku cat made its first appearance. And don't get me wrong, I am all for cat content, but I look forward to spotting some more of the 3D Pokémon this month. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Charmander or Dratini make an appearance, seeing as they're my favourites.

The Shinjuku Station Cat is one purrrr-fect design. (Image credit: Keisuke Tanigawa)

If you've got to here and feel inspired by the billboard to head out into the wild to play some Pokémon Go, then why not check out some of the best iPhone 13 deals to make sure you are fully equipped with the best Poké-product for the job. Or if you would like to have a go at designing your own 3D billboard, then have a look at our roundup of the best free 3D apps to help you get started.

Read More: