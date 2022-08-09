Apple's new iPhone icon shouldn't be this exciting

There's a running joke among certain tech fans that whenever Apple releases a "brand new" feature that's been available on Android for years, the former's disciples will rejoice as though it's the height of innovation. And this might be the most hilarious example of the phenomenon yet.

iOS 16 beta users are celebrating the addition of a remaining battery percentage to the iPhone's home and lock screens. And honestly, if you'd told me before today that it hasn't been possible to view the remaining battery percentage without entering Control Centre, I wouldn't have believed you. (Looking for new kit? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

The new battery icon (top right) (Image credit: Apple)

If, like me, you assumed the percentage could always be enabled in Settings, you'd be wrong. Apparently the battery percentage disappeared from the home screen for good in 2017 with the arrival of the iPhone X – and the notch (which might finally be on the way out with the iPhone 14).

But it seems Apple has finally found a way to show the remaining battery life on the home screen whilst still preserving space. The battery percentage (minus % icon) is now plastered on top of the battery icon. It's hardly the most elegant solution – the icon no longer shows depleting battery as a horizontal bar, so users will have only the number to go on. If your eyesight isn't great, you might have a hard time reading it.

But perhaps the most notable aspect of the whole thing is the online reaction. iPhone users are positively delighted to be able to do something that Android users have been able to do for years. Who knew sticking a number on top of an icon would prove such a popular update?

FINALLY!It took Apple 5 YEARS to show your iPhone’s battery percentage in the status bar WITHOUT having to go into the control centre!IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME! pic.twitter.com/KZxRB1KZ10August 8, 2022 See more

Rejoice! iOS 16 beta adds battery percentage back to the iPhone status bar https://t.co/IvShS19cwO pic.twitter.com/Ak53oT8Rb5August 8, 2022 See more

Apple adds battery percentage in the battery icon on iOS 16 beta 5 and everyone blows their mind 😂 it’s the simple things in life they say 🤦🏻‍♂️ #iOS16 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/dWz7Ky5Dv9August 8, 2022 See more

Yep, Apple fans sure do get excited easily. Just wait until they read our full list of every iPhone 14 rumour we've heard so far. Don't fancy waiting? Take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

