This genius optical illusion print ad deserves a prize

While it's argued that print ads are slowly on the decline, every now and then we still get to see graphic design genius in print ad form. And while scrolling through the depth of Reddit, not only did I find a stunning ad, but it also doubles up as an optical illusion – what's not to love?

It may just look like your average page of newspaper ads, but if you look very closely you can see that there is actually a kitchen hidden among the monochrome. The clever design was created for Corona Kitchen by Felipe Salazar, a Colombian designer, and it's so brilliant, I might have to add it to our roundup of the best print ads of all time.

Can you spot the kitchen? (Image credit: Felipe Salazar)

The design was posted on the Reddit page, r/illusionporn (opens in new tab). Fully kitted out with an extractor fan and kitchen tops the subtle design really packs a design punch. It's hard to believe that Salazar (opens in new tab) created this whole room-scape with just typography, and just goes to show the power of a good font and some graphic design (you can equip yourself with some fonts over on our roundup of the best free fonts)

And if you love the fact that this ad doubles up as a mind-boggler, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions. This design reminds me of the Burger King ad where the restaurant made vegetables look like meat in a smart optical illusion poster.

At first glance it looks like just your average ad page (Image credit: Felipe Salazar)

If you're feeling inspired by this print ad and fancy having a go at making one yourself then download Photoshop and follow some of the best Photoshop tutorials. Or if you'd like to indulge yourself in some more designs, then why not check out our roundup of the best poster designs?

