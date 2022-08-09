Apple's new AI image generator is just so... Apple

If you've visited the Creative Bloq website recently then you probably already know about the many different AI generators that have been unleashed on the internet. Google was the most recent big name to get involved...until now with Apple releasing an AI generator that's, well, very Apple.

Instead of all the chaos that many of the AI image generators are responsible for, Apple's 'Gaudi' takes a more refined approach and focuses closely on (checks notes) architecture. Yep, that's right, the tech giant has developed a 'Neural architect' for immersive 3D scene generation (but more on what that means in a moment). If you're new to Apple's tech but like the sound of its peculiar AI, why not treat yourself to a new product with one of the best Apple deals.

According to PatentlyApple (opens in new tab), "It can capture complex and realistic 3D scene distributions, perform immersive rendering from moving cameras, and create 3D scenes based on text prompts". So basically, it can give you an immersive look at a number of different AI-generated spaces. Surely an immersive 3D space to explore would work perfectly alongside the much rumoured Apple VR headset, right?

The system doesn't sound as exciting as the DALL·E 2's ability to create wacky images of whatever you want, but it's actually far more advanced. While the likes of the Dalle generators, Artbreeder and Google's Imagen all render images in 2D, Apple's Gaudi currently has the ability to render images in 3D. (even if the quality isn't that great yet).

Excited for this to be out! Introducing GAUDI: a generative model for 3D indoor scenes. We tackle the problem of learning a generative model of 3D scenes parametrized as radiance fields. This has been a great collaboration across multiple teams at @Apple. https://t.co/aJOqtzA2CI https://t.co/tSkJdXK31C pic.twitter.com/ReeXAPGg95July 29, 2022 See more

Apple has published an academic paper (opens in new tab) on its Gaudi AI where it describes the system as, "A generative model capable of capturing the distribution of complex and realistic 3D scenes that can be rendered immersively from a moving camera".

The system is named Gaudi, which I presume takes after the famous Spanish architect, Antoni Gaudi. While the name makes a lot of sense with its connections to architecture, I can't help but think that it's a little too close to the fact that the other major AI programme running at the moment is called 'Dalle' – you know, like Salvador Dali?

You can access Gaudi in its current form over on Github, where you can also find out more behind the science of the AI. However, if architecture AI doesn't wet your whistle, then why not check out our guide on how to use DALL·E 2?

Read More: