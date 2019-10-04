Oh yes? Churchill mascot gets controversial 3D makeover

Realistic 3D makeovers of beloved character designs seem to be all the rage at the minute. They also seem to be causing a lot of rage, too. Just take Disney's recent Lion King remake which prompted fans to create their own interpretation, or this new ad campaign from UK car insurance company, Churchill.

In the advert, above, we watch an adorably flabby and incredibly lifelike 3D bulldog skateboarding his way down the street. It's a relaxing image, and that's the point. Churchill wants to destress the process of arranging car insurance, and even goes as far as to emphasise the 'chill' in its brand name.

This realistic 3D mascot replaces a cute version modelled on a nodding dog toy that has been used by Churchill since 1996. Complete with his easily-imitated catchphrase ,"oh yes!", this stylised bulldog endeared UK audiences over the course of two decades. Watch him in action below.

And even though nobody's really talked about the Churchill nodding dog that much recently, it seems that he has plenty of silent admirers. That's if the reaction to the new realistic CGI Churchill trailer on Twitter is anything to by.

Social media user Emma Rose was taken aback, saying: "But he was always a nodding dog in the back of a car? This is like when they got rid of the Dolmio family!" Meanwhile Marc Winsland asked: "Is nothing in this country sacred anymore?"

Of course, this public outcry over a car insurance company's decision to change its mascot has itself been met with criticism. It's a familiar sequence of events over on that there Twitter.

The new Churchill dog is cute asf and all you haters need to back off. #ChurchillTheDog also the marketing team have done a great job it’s got everyone talking !October 4, 2019

It's up to you whether you think the internet needs to take a (Church)chill pill or if you think this realistic mascot is a 3D fail. Either way, there's no denying that he's an incredibly well-realised CGI dog riding a skateboard, and for that we salute it.

We'll miss comedian Bob Mortimer providing the voice of the nodding dog mascot though, as it looks like he's been replaced by a soothing voiceover. But rest assured, the "oh yes!" catchphrase is still there.

