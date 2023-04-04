Can you guess these movies from their colour palettes?

Effective use of colour can really make a film, and some will even bring particular colours to mind immediately. Just look at the orange and teal in Wes Anderson's upcoming Asteroid City, for example. These beautiful prints capture that and turn it into abstract art.

The Colours of Motion project explores the use of colour in movies through artistic prints in which each line represents the average colour of each frame in a particular frame. From Dirty Dancing to Dunkirk and Alice in Wonderland, films are turned into frame-by-frame bar codes that fans of colour theory can gawp over, and which look great on a wall.

A post shared by The Colors of Motion (@thecolorsofmotion)

Created by Charlie Clark, the Colors of Motion (opens in new tab) began life as a data visualisation project of the kind you might create with the best infographic makers. But what began as a fun way to analyse colour in film grew into a commercial project after it won a Webby award in 2015.

Each print stacks the main colour in every single frame of a film from top to bottom, creating a kind of colour timeline for the movie. Clark even took requests. The prints are not currently available to buy online because they were being sold on the VSUAL platform, which has been wound down, but we hope they'll find a new home soon. In the meantime, if you're looking to produce your own prints, see our pick of the best art printers available.

