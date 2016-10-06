D&AD Annual reimagined as learning manual

Time's almost up for the current D&AD President Andy Sandoz, but before he hands over the association's reins, he wants to help the next generation of art directors and creatives.

In his final act as President, Sandoz has made some big changes to the famous D&AD Annual, choosing to rename it the Manual. Tying into his presidential mantra of "win one, teach one", the Manual is more than just a record of 2016's best awarded creative work. By asking readers to consider what the work can teach them, along with interactive exercises, the Manual will also teach up-and-coming talent what it takes to make amazing creative work.

The Manual contains some experimental print methods

“This is no Annual," explains Sandoz. "Well, it is. It’s an amazing one. A celebrated collection of the very best in design and advertising from across the globe. No dust-gathering ornament to last year. It’s a signpost to the next. No Annual, this is a manual.

“Our Pencils remain the most sought after and hard won creative awards in the world," he adds. "If you are talented enough to win one, then you hold knowledge enough to teach another. The story of your winning Pencil can help others also win. Beyond agency, network or personal gain, you support the industry that supports you. Leave a handhold for others in our industry’s collective journey upwards.”

Readers are encouraged to scribble down notes and doodles in the Manual.

Complete with a letterform based on fonts found in children's textbooks, and blank spaces where scribbles and notes can be recorded, the Manual is filled with details that really put the emphasis on engagement, learning, and looking to the future.

To the same end, the Manual has been designed to be as sustainable as possible without compromising the overall product. Made from FSC certified paper and printed with vegetable-based ink, the Manual is a lesson in print. With colour images run in interestingly distorted CMYK, it provides a fascinating insight with what can be achieved on the page.