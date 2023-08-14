This free colouring book is like a big hug for your brain

If you've been craving a slice of childhood nostalgia, WeTransfer's new colouring book could be the perfect solution. Celebrating three years of B Corp certification, the Dutch file sharing service has launched a free to download colouring book, created by a number of international artists, each with unique illustrative styles.

On its art platform WePresent, the brand says that the book (aptly named Works of Heart), aims to remedy creative burnout, with every page themed around a cause that the artist is passionate about. If you're looking to lose yourself for a little while, check out our collection of the best colouring books.

There's plenty of room to get creative here. (Image credit: María Jesús Contreras/WeTransfer)

The five bespoke pieces are the works of artists Tara Booth, María Jesús Contreras, Rakhmat Jaka Perkasa, Ori Toor and Sioe Jeng Tsao, who produced artwork inspired by WeTransfer's B Corp values, focusing on positive action for people and planet. The digital colouring book encourages users to take a moment out of their day to unplug from the world, and get back to basics with some traditional artistic expression.

Booth describes her autobiographical comics as shedding light on "invisible disabilities and mental health issues that many of us struggle with", and that the piece itself contains books and tools that Booth has found useful in her own healing journey.

Booth's work will keep you busy for some time (Image credit: Tara Booth/WeTransfer)

Continuing with the spirit of healing and positivity, Perkasa centred his piece around the essence of community. Based in South Borneo, Perkasa aimed to encapsulate the spirit of Indonesian culture, highlighting the "many diverse communities", including arts, culture, education, and environmental activists.

Perkasa's illustration in full colour (Image credit: Rakhmat Jaka Perkasa/WeTransfer)

If you're interested in relaxing with a little therapeutic colouring, this beautiful collection of illustrations is available to download here. There's no time like the present to sharpen those pencils, since WeTransfer has hinted at potential prizes for the "most eye-catching designs".

