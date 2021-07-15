$200 off the Dell XPS 13! Maybe 'Black Friday in July' isn't as silly as it sounds

The term 'Black Friday in July' may sound silly, and it is a bit. It's got no official connection to the mega winter retail event and so makes about as much sense as the phrase 'Summer Christmas'... Apart from the genuinely good deals, that is.

Dell's made-up PR spin title aside, there are some fantastic deals in both the US and UK right now. Take this $200 off the industry leading Dell XPS 13, down from $1,049 to $849 over at Dell. This is one of our favourite laptops out there – by Dell or anyone else – so we're pretty impressed with such a big discount on the super popular model.

And, if you're in the UK, there's an equally great deal on the same model. Get the XPS 13 down from £1,219 to just £979, saving you £239, over at Dell. And you can use code SAVE14 for an extra 14% off!

We've picked what we think are the best laptop deals below. But be sure to also check out our rundown of the very best Dell laptops (you'll find the XPS 13 on the top spot!)

Dell 'Black Friday in July' laptop deals: US

Dell XPS 13: $1,049.99 $849.99 at Dell

Save $200: This 13-inch, highly capable laptop is one of our favourites. It comes with a 11th gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a whopping 256GB solid state drive. That means it's fast and with its Intel Iris Plus Graphics, it'll look great too.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15: $849.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $250: This is a bigger saving, and a lower price, and the Inspiron is a cracking laptop... so why isn't it our top deal? Good question! It also comes with 8GB RAM and a massive 256GB SSD, and an even bigger 15-inch screen. But its 10th gen i5 processor is slightly older and the graphics aren't as crisp as the XPS 13.

View Deal

Dell 'Black Friday in July' laptop deals: UK

Dell XPS 13: £1,219.99 £979 at Dell

Save £239.99: This is by far the best UK Dell deal – £239 off the XPS 13, which comes with 10th gen, i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a huge 512GB SSD. All that makes it a perfect choice for the digital creative. And, use code SAVE14 for an extra 14% off!

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15: £718.99 £639 at Dell

Save £79.99: It's not the biggest saving, but this mid-priced Inspiron is a cracking laptop, so it's worth mentioning. The 11th gen i5 processor won't be as fast as the above XPS 13, but this also comes with a massive 512GB SSD (plus 8GB RAM), and of course a bigger 15-inch screen.

View Deal

Not seen what you're looking for yet? Here are some more deals on Dell laptops, wherever you are in the world...