Behold, the ultimate optical illusion for designers

By Daniel Piper
published

Trigger warning: Layers.

Optical illusion
(Image credit: @RasmusNielsen on Twitter)

You'd think by now we'd be immune to optical illusions, such is the volume we encounter here at Creative Bloq. But here's one that's hitting a nerve more than most – not necessarily thanks to the quality of the illusion itself, but instead because of the somewhat triggering subject matter.

Every designer has experienced the despair of getting lost in a see of layers – and when those layers are unnamed, things can get complicated, fast. Enter the following illusion, shared to Twitter as a timely PSA for designers everywhere. Shake your head while looking at the image below, and a pertinent message will emerge. (Looking for more mind benders? Check out the best optical illusions of all time.)

See more

Spoiler alert: the text reads 'NAME YOUR LAYERS'. And it seems plenty of designers are finding the creation by UI designer Rasmus Nielsen a little close to home. "This message is haunting me all my life," one user comments, while another adds, "I needed to read this today."

From people who look they're falling but aren't falling to cubes that look like they're spinning but aren't spinning, we've had our brains blown, bent, melted and fried (etc, etc.) by all manner of optical illusions lately. If you're inspired to create your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

