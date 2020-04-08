Develop new income streams with this side hustle bundle

There could not be a better time than the present to find a new side hustle, or ramp up an existing one into a possible full-time career. If you feel like learning new skills could broaden your options, the 2020 Side Hustle Bundle offers a pretty wide range of choices for you to consider.

Aspiring writers, this is your chance

If you've been dreaming of becoming a freelance writer, but didn't know how or where to start, this is probably the information you were missing. In Freelance Writing 101, you'll discover how to find a writing niche that is both interesting and profitable. You'll also learn how to create a pitch that will be effective at helping you stand out in the multitude of pitches editors receive every day, to increase your chance of receiving a response.

Generate revenue while you're sleeping with e-commerce

Mercari is a new alternative to Amazon or eBay, and you can get in before the competition builds up. This Mercari Masterclass will help you understand the platform, tell you what sells best and for how much. You will learn all about how to research and list products, where to get free and cheap items to resell, and rank your store so that it's one of the first to come up when users search for products you carry.

Hands-on learning to become a graphic designer

The best way to learn is by doing, and 47 Photoshop Projects for Aspiring Graphic Designers will guide you through actual real-world projects using Adobe Photoshop. In addition to learning how to create and edit like a pro, you'll also find out how to jumpstart a freelance business and get to place over 40 designs on a free portfolio website.

Learn the secrets to making six figures as a copywriter

Write Like a Six-Figure a Year Copywriter in 2020 uses real-world examples to teach you the essentials of copywriting, then give you hands-on practice. Learn the effective writing processes, powerful words and popular formulas you should use, how to target your audience, three methods to breeze through a first draft and seven step-by-step processes for the valuable skill of writing the most effective headlines.

Turn your ideas into audiobooks

Audible is one of the quickest ways to earn money online, but getting an audiobook published on the platform can be tricky. In Audio Book Publishing, you'll learn how to use Adobe Audition to narrate audiobooks, then the simplest process to publish them and get initial sales on Audible.

Become a successful creative freelancer

Freelance Masterclass for Creatives covers both the artistic and practical aspects of turning your creative skills into a full-time career. You'll study the process of creating stories, but also WordPress template basics, finding clients, pricing your work and much, much more.

Become a sought after speaker by learning storytelling

In the Complete Storytelling course, a public speaking expert will break down all of the techniques necessary to become a captivating presenter and speaker. Now there's no reason you can't be a comfortable and skilled storyteller.

You can get the 2020 Side Hustle Bundle today at a 97% discount, for only $34.66.

