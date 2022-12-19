This Disney Plus offer is the ideal last-minute Christmas gift

Christmas is practically here, and if you're worried about getting a few last minute gifts, then worry no more. Disney is offering just the thing: 12 months of its popular streaming service, Disney Plus, for the price of 10 (opens in new tab). That means one year of Disney joy will cost you $109.99 in the US, or £79.90 in the UK, saving you $21.89 and £15.98, respectively. 

Get a Disney Plus bundle for a family member and your Christmas viewing is sorted too, as you can all enjoy endless movies and shows, including festive favourites such as Home Alone, The Muppet's Christmas Carol and Hamilton. And then of course there's all the Disney back catalogue to work through, as well as new hits such as Willow, comedy drama, Atlanta and plenty more. Let's just say, you won't be bored.

Save : Give hours of streaming fun for all the family with this Disney Plus gift card, which offers a year of Disney Plus for the price of just 10 months. New and returning subscribers are eligible. 

Disney Plus combines content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, meaning there really is something for everyone. This offer is not only open to new subscribers, but returning ones, too. So all you need to do to make sure your recipient is eligible is find out whether they currently have an existing Disney Plus subscription. What are you waiting for?

