Download files for 3D World 217

Free! PluralSight Nuke VR compositing

Learn to composite VR scenes using Nuke

In this course you’ll learn about 360 VR compositing in Nuke. First, you’ll explore the foundations of a VR workflow and how it’s different from a standard stereoscopic project. Next, you’ll jump into Maya and set up your VR stereo rig. Finally, you’ll take a stereo render from Maya and bring it into Nuke to master this new filmmaking medium.

When you’re finished with this VR course, you’ll not only have a solid understanding of this new frontier, but you’ll also have the skills to then apply these techniques to your own unique project. Software required: Nuke 9.0v4 and Maya 2016.

Artist Showcase: Various

Discover the best digital art from the online community

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

3ds Max tutorual: Sharpen your hard surface modelling

Improve your hard surface modelling

Victoria Passariello shares her techniques for modelling hard surfaces in 3ds Max. Download her 17-part video process, final model and files to follow the training.

Substance tutorial: Master character texturing

Get more from the Substance suite

Sarah Bromley demonstrates how to utilise Substance suite to improve your texturing workflow for characters. Download the files to follow along to her training.

V-Ray tutorial: Master cinematic lighting

Recreate the cinematic lighting from Blade Runner

Beat Reichenbach demonstrates his process for recreating an iconic scene from Blade Runner. Download his process screens to follow the training.

ZBrush tutorial: Sculpt realistic anatomy

Download Jakub Chechelski's ZBrush model

Jakub Chechelski explains his process for creating a realistic likeness in anatomy sculpts using ZBrush. Download the screens to follow Jakub's training, and get his model for free.

iClone tutorial: Create and edit a VR animation

John C Martin II explains how iClone 6.5 and Adobe Premiere can be used to render a 360-degree, VR-ready scene. Download the video walkthrough of the process and the files to follow John's advice.

Various tutorials: Artist Q&A

Quick advice to solve your CG problems

This issue our panel of experienced CG artists tackle modelling 3D hair in Cinema 4D, creating a brick material in Blender, sculpting lizard scales in ZBrush and more. Download video advice for each tutorial and project files below.

