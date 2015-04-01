Download files for 3D World 222

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 222, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy .

Pluralsight video course: Game prop modelling fundamentals

Get this free four-hour video course from Pluralsight

Knowledge of modern modelling practices is needed to create props in today's competitive game development market. In this course you'll examine the provided concept and existing artwork of a prop and create a high detail model that fits those details.

Software required: 3ds Max 2017, ZBrush

Download the video course here (2GB)

Artist Showcase

This month's showcase is a Rookies competition student special

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Download your files here (76.6MB)

Tutorial: Master powerful portraits in ZBrush

Jake Woodruff shares how using SpeedTree to create trees for games has simplified his pipeline

Download your files here (8.1MB)

Tutorial: Make your mark in snow-filled environments

Sean Puller explains how to make a dynamic and believable snow deformation in Unreal Engine 4

Download your files here (238.6MB)

Tutorial: Build a weapon in 3ds Max

Constant iteration is the key to good design, says Alex Senechal, who shares his workflow for creating a gun using 3ds Max and Keyshot.

Download your files and videos here (26.5MB)

Tutorial: Add realistic shading to a cartoon

Zeno Pelgrims shares tips and tricks for creating a believable yet stylised image

Download your files here (36.2MB)

Tutorial: Create stylised digital maquettes

Stefano Dubay shares his workflow for creating a free-form sculpture from concept to render

Download your video here (1.3GB)

Download your files here (13.9MB)

Artist Q&A: CG art problems solved

Our CG artists solve your problems

This month our team of artists explain how to render panoramic images using V-Ray, how to easily create characters for presentation, create a lava material, model hard surfaces in ZBrush and replace simulated particles with custom geometry using Maya. Download the video tips and files to follow these tutorials.

Download your videos here (1.3GB)

Download your files here (184.2MB)