Dune: Awakening's beautifully evocative concept art teases the year's hottest new Unreal Engine 5 game

By Ian Dean
published

Dust off your PS5, Dune: Awakening's game art proves this new survival game is going to be epic.

Dune Awakening concept art; a large sandworm emerges from the desert
(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)
Dune: Awakening

Publisher Funcom
Developer Funcom
Release TBC
Platform Unreal Engine 5
Formats PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dune: Awakening is a new survival game that aims to do more than ride the dusty coattails of this month's epic film release, Dune: Part 2. Awakening is a complex survival MMO from Funcom, the studio behind Conan: Exiles, built in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks beautiful. 

The core of the game will have a familiar bent, with players scavenging a cracky, dusty and detailed Arrakis for resources, then using these to build and develop a camp, rinse and repeat. The setting of Dune affords the game a whole new level of lore and detail, with film-accurate machines, costumes and, yes, massive worms, filling out the expansive Nanite-enabled environments. 

The game has been inspired by both the books and the new films from Denis Villeneuve's movies, and using Unreal Engine 5 has been crucial in development - something the game shares directly with the new film; Dune's director of photography Greig Fraser used UE5 to pre-vis scenes.

Dune: Awakening is scheduled to launch on the best games consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC (Steam). You can find details of the new game at the Dune: Awakening website, including trailers and a gameplay reveal, but for now cast your eyes below for some beautiful concept art. (If you want more about this franchise, read up on how Dune's costumes were made and how Dune has influenced artists.)

Dune Awakening concept art; a person stands on a red dusty planet

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; large buildings emerge from sand

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; a flying machine

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; rocky red planet

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; curved rocks, dark skies

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; mining machines on a desert planet

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; people in a desert planet

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; large mining machines in a desert

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; exploding sand

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; a stylish sci-fi room

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Dune Awakening concept art; a sci-fi city at night

(Image credit: Legendary / Funcom)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles