70-inch Philips 4K TV now just £669 in this epic early Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday TV deals have started to come in early this year, with Amazon in particular slashing prices on quality brands ahead of the official weekend. Deals like this 70-inch, 4K Philips TV has had its price slashed from £800 to £669. And if that's too big for your house, this Sony Bravia, 49-inch LED 4K TV has dropped by £150 to just £649.

We've also spotted a few other early Black Friday sale gems below, all just as good as any Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you'll get at the official weekend.

Black Friday TV deals from Amazon and Curry's

Philips 70-inch TV (2020): £800 £669 at Amazon

Save £131: What a massive deal (and even bigger TV!) This 2020 Philips Ambilight 70-Inch LED TV offers superb picture quality with its P5 Perfect Picture Engine and HDR 10+, plus has Alexa Built-In and Freeview Play. 70-inches too big? Why not try the 43-inch version instead...

Philips 43-inch TV: £400 £329 at Amazon

Save £71: This 43-inch TV is perfect for a second TV, or main one if your flat can't cope with the above 70-incher! Boasting a 4K ultra high definition LED screen, boosted by HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's a steal at £329.

Sony Bravia 49-inch TV (2020): £799 £649 at Amazon

Save £150: The Sony Bravia is a quality 4K ultra HD TV, with voice remote. Its LED screen offers great colour and contrast, especially when backed by its powerful X1 processor and Dolby Vision, while its Dolby Audio means you can expect an immersive audio experience.

Sony Bravia 65-inch TV (2020): £1,199 £949 at Amazon

Save £250: Bigger than the above TV, but boasting all the features, this 65-inch Sony Bravia TV certainly has the biggest price cut here. £250 off, bringing this 65-inch TV below the grand mark!

LG 55-inch TV (2020): £1599 $1299 at Currys

Save $300: This is LG's 2020 55-inch, OLED TV, with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. At 4K UHD, the OLED screen gives you perfect blacks and intense colours with infinite contrast. If you want to up your film of media watching to the very best, this is the way to go. Here, you're paying for the OLED screen. If an LED screen suits you, why not check out...

LG 55-inch 4K TV (2020): £699 £579 at Curry's

Save £120: This is a fantastic early Black Friday TV deal – a stunning 55-inch LG TV for only £579. This 2020 smart TV comes with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa, as well as 4K streaming, plus freeview HD, and Ultra Surround technology. It's also price-matched, so you won't get it cheaper!

JVC 32-inch TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50: It may be only £50 off the asking price, but then the asking price was already pretty low to begin with. At 32-inches, this will make a perfect second or third TV, and it comes with Freeview and voice control.

Not seen anything you like above? Here are the pick of 40- and 50-inch TVs online right now...

