Unmissable early iPad Black Friday deal cuts iPad Pro price by $350

2020 has been weird, and now it's getting even weirder (in a good way this time), with a top iPad Pro Black Friday deal coming a month before the main event. Right now you can get a 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $799 at B&H Photo – that's a massive $350 off, and the best iPad Pro deal we've come across in quite some time.

In the UK, the deals are equally impressive, with a cool £204 off the latest version 11-inch iPad Pro, now just £980. Last year, we recorded $200 as the biggest saving on the iPad Pro, a deal blown out of the water by these offers.

The iPad Pro is has long been one of our favourite high end digital canvases (see our full iPad Pro 12.9-inch review to find out why), so we're pretty excited to see these huge savings. But we advise you act fast, as these deals are unlikely to last long.

If you're looking for more great savings deals, don't miss our dedicated iPad Black Friday and Black Friday and Cyber Monday round-ups.

Early iPad Pro Black Friday deals: US

Apple iPad Pro: $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $350: B&H Photo is currently offering the 2018 iPad Pro for well under the $1k mark – which mean a massive $350 saving. This iPad Pro has 64GB storage, a gorgeous 12.9-inch multi-touch liquid retina display, and is Verizon Unlocked, and comes in space grey. Limited supply at this price!

Apple iPad Pro: $1,299 $949 at B&H Photo

Save $350: This deal offers the same iPad Pro as above, but with loads more storage. This 2018 iPad Pro comes with 256GB. It's also got a lovely 12.9-inch multi-touch liquid retina display, is Verizon Unlocked, and has 2732 x 2048 screen resolution (264 ppi). Limited supply at this price!

Early iPad Pro Black Friday deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro: £919 £749 at John Lewis

Save £170: This is the 11-inch, 2018 version, with 64GB storage, and A12X Bionic processor. Along with its USB-C port, it boasts a beautiful liquid retina display, a 12MP HDR camera, and, if you trade in your old iPad you'll get £150 off. Reduced to clear!

Apple iPad Pro: £1,184 £980 at Laptops Direct

Save £204: This is the best deal on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro in the UK. A cool £204 off the 6GB RAM, 256GB storage iteration. It also includes a A12Z Bionic chip, USB-C port, plus both a 10MP ultra wide and a 12MP wide camera.

