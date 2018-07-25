Edit photos with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom

Adobe has created some amazing photo-editing software in Photoshop, and you can learn how to use it with Ultimate Adobe Photo Editing Bundle. This bundle teaches you how to edit photos from scratch, so even if you're a total beginner, you'll be editing like a pro in no time.

You'll learn all about high-end beauty retouching techniques, and you'll find out how to market yourself in the freelance world. And just in case you've ever been curious to learn Lightroom too, this bundle throws that in for good measure.

By the bundle's end, you'll be a whizz at using both Photoshop and Lightroom to create truly professional-looking photos. And the entire bundle is yours for only $29.

Related articles: