This 50% off PS5 SSD external hard drive deal is the best we've seen!

Prime Day has consistently been a great time to buy the best external hard drives and SSDs (solid state drives) at the best prices, and Prime Day 2021 is no different. In fact, we'd go so far as saying this massive 50% off (that's $112) this Western Digital (WD) 1TB SSD is the best of the bunch, and perfect for when you get your PS5 console.

But there are some other choice SSD deals on the go at the moment over at Amazon. We've put the very best deals that are live right now down below. They are all, bar one, SSD external hard drives, and therefore ideal for extending the storage of your games console, be that a PS4, PS5, XBox Series X, or whether you just want massive storage capability for your digital creative work. These are handy, versatile little buggers!

If you're still looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals, we've got you covered.

WD 1TB My Passport (SSD): $221.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $112 (50%): SSDs are super fast in transferring data, so whether you want a 1TB capacity hard drive to store and stream PS5 games, or just massive Photoshop files, videos, etc, this is a great option for you. As far as percentage of saving, this is the best hard drive Prime Day deal, but there are other great options...

SAMSUNG T5 2TB (SSD): $279.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $90: Another cracking deal on a cracking, and larger, external hard drive. This Samsung T5 is twice the size of the SSD above, but you'll have to pay a little more than that model. However, you still get a saving of $90 this Amazon Prime Day.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra (Traditional): $146.99 $108.99

Save $38: This is the only non-SSD (or 'traditional' hard drive) on the list. For context, you can see how cheaper it is compared to the SSDs. That's because it's a fraction the speed of the SSDs. Still, if you want 5TB of storage, and you're in no rush to extract it, this is a great option.

SanDisk Extreme 500GB (SSD): $136.99 $69.99

Save $67 (49%): Another stunning deal, nearly knocking off 50% off the asking price. This is a 500GB SSD, so it won't be ideal for games consoles, but will work for a handy, portable and secure place for work files.

