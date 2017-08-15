Get a lifetime's worth of design assets from ByPeople

Every designer needs something to spark their creativity or put the finishing touches on a project. You won't find a better place to kickstart your next project than the ByPeople Premium Design Bundle. You can get a lifetime subscription to this service now for just $39 (approx £30)!

There is no such thing as having too many assets to work with when you're a designer. That's why lifetime access to the ByPeople Premium Design Bundle is sure to get plenty of use. You'll get unrestricted access to all the contents of ByPeople's DesignShock and TemplateShock sites – trusted sources for designers. Get all the icons, logos, avatars, cartoons, templates, and brushes you need in this bundle.