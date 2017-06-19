Get started with digital painting in Photoshop

Edvard Munch was a Norwegian expressionist painter, best known for his masterpiece The Scream. Now digital creatives can get a taste of his genius with seven specially created Photoshop brushes based on Munch’s own paintbrushes.

The free Photoshop brushes are based on those used centuries ago by Munch himself

The project, part of the Hidden Treasures of Creativity initiative, saw Adobe collaborating with The Munch Museum in Oslo and award-winning Photoshop brush maker Kyle T Webster to bring Munch’s original, century-old brushes to a completely new generation of creatives. Creative Cloud users can download them for free here.

To give you a taste of what you can create, Adobe has also put together a series of video masterclasses to help you hone your expert brush skills. Take a look at the first one below.

Watch the rest on the Adobe Creative Cloud YouTube channel or join in with Adobe’s livestreaming event – part of its Adobelive series – to paint along with Photoshop professionals. There will be sessions taking place daily on 20, 21 and 22 June at 3pm (BST), and you can sign up here.