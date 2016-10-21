Get this premium collection of design assets for free

Every designer needs the tools to create. Those usually don’t come cheap, but today they do thanks to this free design asset collection from MasterBundles and TemplateMaster.

Instead of trying to start from scratch with your design, you can use the assets from this bundle as a framework to get started. You’ll get tons of great tools to enhance your designs. Included in this collection are 200 graphic templates and textures, nearly 2,000 icons, and 150 photos that you can utilise however you’d like.