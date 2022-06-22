'God hates NFTs' (apparently)

By published

It’s a sign of the times.

Protests hold placards
(Image credit: The Hundreds)

The shouting begins and the placards come out as a group protest in New York City's SoHo district. As one sign is raised, it reads: 'God Hates NFTs'. Oh yes, even the Almighty has taken against non-fungible tokens. Or has he/she/they? These protesters aren't really annoyed by NFTs. This is a savvy stunt to gain attention for streetwear brand The Hundreds, and its NFT collection.

This prank was made as NFT.NYC 2022 began in New York City on Monday. It's proved a huge success for The Hundreds and as marketing campaigns go, I kinda love it. For just a split second I was sold, after all the world of NFTs can be a weird and wild space. When placards emblazoned with slogans reading 'Make Fiat Great Again' and 'Repent Or Get Rugged' it's hard not to want this bizarre protest to be real.

You can see for yourself how impressive The Hundred's 'God Hates NFTs' protest was in the Twitter clip below. There's actually a sign that reads 'Anti-Meta Masker', this is *chef's kiss* level good.

See more

This isn't the first time The Hundred has used a protest at NFT.NYC to gain attention for its NFT projects. At last year's New York conference the same group took out a billboard in Times Square with an advert that read, 'NFTs Are A Scam'. The brand also had t-shirts printed with the same slogan emblazoned across it. 

Last year this kind of subversive guerrilla campaign wouldn't have really registered, but in light of the NFT crash it feels like a group exclaiming 'God hates NFTs' could well be real. If you're not deterred about non-fungible tokens then try creating one for yourself, using our guide to how to make and sell an NFT. Or read up a little more in our feature, 'What are NFTs?'.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & Design at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX and 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched the magazine X360 in 2005 and has relaunched many others. In his early career Ian wrote for music and film magazines, including Uncut, SFX, and assisted on The Idler. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles