The 3 dinosaurs that inspired Godzilla's character design

News
By
published

Palaeontologists, place your bets.

An image of Godzilla from Godzilla Minus One
(Image credit: Toho Co Ltd)

Godzilla is arguably one of the most iconic creature designs in cinematic history, but what's the story behind his legendary look? As the lore goes, we know roughly that the big scaly fellow is a prehistoric predator, but it turns out that his appearance is a little more curated than we might assume. 

Palaeontologists, it's time to place your bets – which dinosaurs helped to inspire Godzilla's classic character design? From his humble practical effect beginnings to his current CGI character design, Godzilla has seen countless iterations – here are the big three dinosaur species that inspired his iconic design. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles