Google search results will soon look very different, thanks to AI

(And that might not be a good thing).

(Image credit: Firmbee via Unsplash)
(Image credit: Firmbee via Unsplash)

Google has been going big on generative AI, and that's changing even its original product: Google Search. In the US, search results have already started to look quite different due to the incorporation of AI summaries at the top. That's going to roll out everywhere, and there's more to come, particularly when it comes to ads.

Advertisers are singing the praises of new ad placements and tools that will allow quicker customisation and segmentation. But it means Google is slowing turning from a search engine that helps users find useful content to a kind of AI assistant that provides the answers directly, whether those answers are right or not.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

