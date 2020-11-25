Super-cheap GoPro Black Friday deal drops Hero7 price to just £99!

If a GoPro is at the top of yours or a loved ones wish list this Christmas, there's great news. The GoPro Black Friday deals are well and truly underway and there are some seriously good deals to be had. The best we've seen so far has got to be this offer at Argos, which drops the price of a Hero7 GoPro camera in white to just £99 – that's a huge £50 off! The Hero7 is a slightly older model GoPro, but that's an incredibly low price for what is still a very capable and powerful camera.

And that's not all. GoPro has some unbelievable Black Friday bundle offers on a range of its products (see below for full details). And don't miss our pick of the best video editing software for when you've got your footage.

Want more savings? Don't miss our round up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which has everything from laptops, TVs and tablets, to software and external hard drives.

Lowest price GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £99.99 at Argos

Save £50: This small but mighty camera camcorder comes complete with touch screen, full HD video, 10MP camera with burst mode, has a rechargeable battery and is fully waterproof. And right now it can be yours for less than £100!

View Deal

GoPro Hero9 bundle: $349.98 / £329.98 at GoPro

Save £100: The latest addition to the GoPro family, the GoPro Hero9 is currently wrapped up in a incredible bundle with a floaty hand grip, extra battery, and a free microSD card too – all of which is reduced by a massive $100. This deal includes a 12-month subscription to GoPro's VIP subscription too!



View Deal

GoPro Hero8 bundle: $299.98 / £279.98 at GoPro8

Save £50: GoPro is also offering a fantastic value bundle deal on last year's flagship product, the Hero8. The offer includes a year's membership to GoPro VIP, free cloud storage and memory card.

View Deal

Read more: