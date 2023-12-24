Guinness has designed a must-have festive fashion accessory

Guinness famously used the slogan 'pure genius', and this is one case where we have to agree. Its Christmas campaign for 2023 involved the creation of a real pair of winter boots, or 'foot pints', as the brand is calling them.

The padded black boots with white faux fur around the top and the Guinness logo on the backs look like pints of Guinness on your feet. And if there's snow fall, they leave a trail of pints behind them all the way to the pub. Yes, this has to be a contender for our pick of the best Christmas adverts.

Created with AMV BBDO, the Guinness snow boots were unveiled with all the earnestness of a sports shoes launch. But behind the serious presentation, as often with Guinness, there's some playful humour. The boots reference the Guinness' Christmas footprints billboard from a couple of years back, allowing people to recreate the scene (if they get a white Christmas).

The campaign also includes plans for outdoor activations featuring the boot prints at certain pubs in the UK. Unfortunately it seems that won't be over Christmas itself since there's not forecast to be much snow around.

The Guinness Christmas footprints billboard advert from 2020 (Image credit: Diageo)

Jennifer Gleeson, senior brand manager at Diageo, said: the fun campaign underlined "the iconic Guinness serve while celebrating the festive season and the pubs that play a key role in culture and communion, especially throughout winter.”

If you're hoping to get a pair of this year's must have festive fashion accessory, they may be in short supply. Guinness says it's only made a limited number. Customers can express interest on the Guinness website.

Guinness has long been famed for its striking advertising, from the classic toucan and the claim that 'Guinness is good for you' to cinematic scenes of horses leaping over surfers to a soundtrack of Leftfield's Phat Planet. It continues to deliver with its quirky mix of the epic with humorous interventions.

