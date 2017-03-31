Improve your portfolio with the new Computer Arts

Rather like beauty, the quality of your portfolio lies in the eye of the beholder. After all, portfolios are not primarily for your benefit: they are designed to win over a potential employer, client, or collaborator.

With this in mind, the cover feature in Computer Arts issue 265 – on sale now – explores how you can tailor yours to suit the needs of the person browsing it.

Whether you’re a fresh-faced newbie going for your first job, or a battle-hardened senior trying to explain your involvement in a complex project, you’ll find plenty of useful advice to get it right every time.

The team have joined forces with Celloglas to bring you a highly strokable cover featuring silver foil and a blind-emboss. Watch the how they did it in the behind-the-scenes video below.

In a first for CA, the team has also delved into the world of tattoo art in this issue's special report. This once-niche artform is making a significant impact in the world of commercial illustration, with many practitioners crossing the line.

The fertile ground between tattoo art and illustration

In fact, blurred lines is something of a theme throughout the issue – and was certainly a key message at this year’s Design Indaba conference in Cape Town, where CA spoke to information designer Giorgia Lupi about making data more beautiful by crossing disciplinary boundaries.

Data is beautiful: Giorgia Lupi interviewed at Design Indaba

Also inside CA issue 265

Master the art of storyboarding with Pictoplasma

How to be more productive, with D&AD New Blood

Video insight from Pearlfisher: make a brand more iconic

