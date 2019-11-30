Incredible Cyber Monday deal knocks HP laptop down to just $450 - ONE DAY ONLY!

HP has got stuck right into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday action this year, offering some truly amazing discounts on its quality gear. But this incredible deal, which sees its powerful Pavilion Laptop 15z touch reduced to just $499.99, has got to be its best yet. Prices for this device usually start at $1,299.99 – that's a whopping $850 saving. But you'll need to act fast if you want in on this deal, as it's only around for another few hours.

The HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop is an impressive device. Under the hood you'll find a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, which can run full-fat Windows 10 and whichever creative apps you choose with ease. Other key features include a 15.6-inch HD touch display, 16GB memory and 256GB SSD storage. In short, this small but mighty device can help with all manner of creative tasks, including video and photo editing. If you want it to handle slightly more complex projects, you might want to opt for a higher-resolution screen and a faster Wi-Fi chip, but neither of these will cost enough more to make this any less of an incredible bargain.

At this price, we don't expect stocks to last, so don't delay if you don't want to miss out. Looking for other creative hardware and software? Be sure to check out our pick of the best Adobe Cyber Monday, Apple Cyber Monday and Microsoft Cyber Monday deals too.

