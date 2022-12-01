Turns out the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an awesome secret charging upgrade

These days, we know everything there is to know about a new iPhone model barely days into its release. With unboxings, teardowns and reviews flooding the web straight away, it isn't long until our knowledge of the new phones' inner workings is positively forensic. But every now and again something slips through the net.

Fans are only just discovering that the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max features a subtle charging upgrade that sets it apart from its predecessor. It turns out the new model charges faster, and at peak speed for longer, that the iPhone 13 Pro Max while using Apple's MagSafe charger. (Feeling a need for speed? Check out the best iPhone 14 Pro deals.)

MagSafe charging is faster on the new model (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

A new test by ChargerLAB (opens in new tab) (below) has revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max takes 2hr18m to charge to 100% via MagSafe – a whole eight minutes faster than the 13 Pro Max. And after a 30-minute quick-charge, the former sits at 35% compared to the latter's 30%.

Sure, these aren't the hugest gains in the world, and it's easy to see why features like Dynamic Island hogged the limelight when Apple announced the phone in September. But it's still unusual for the company not to mention a battery or charging-related improvement at all. And for creatives on the go, that 8 minutes of juice could make all the difference when it comes to hitting a deadline. Maybe.

The 13 Pro Max charges to 100% a whole 8 minutes slower (Image credit: Apple)

We were big fans of the phone in our iPhone 14 Pro Max review, and it seems the gargantuan device is only getting better. If you want the latest and greatest iPhone experience available right now, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals below.

Read more: