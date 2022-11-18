It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15

The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.

According to Apple leakers, while every iPhone 15 model will likely ditch Lightning for USB-C, the capabilities of the ports won't be the same across all 4 iPhones. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be the only models to support high speed data transfers. (In the market for new gear? Check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

Everyone's favourite Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed (below) that the new iPhones will "all abandon" Lightning in favour of USB-C next year, which can only be good news for creatives. The Lightning cable is over 10 years old, and with the iPad, MacBook and most third-party accessories shifting to USB-C, the iPhone is getting left behind.

(5/7)My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning.November 17, 2022 See more

But while the connection itself will change on all models, it seems Apple is planning to differentiate the Pro from the not-so-Pro once again in 2023. Kuo says only the iPhone 15 Pro will support "high speed data transfer" thanks to USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the standard 15 will feature USB 2.0 tech, offering no improvement over Lightning. Nice.

The Lightning connection is over a decade old (Image credit: David Talukdar via Getty Images)

For digital artists, this means Pro will likely be the way to go. Transferring large files is often part and parcel of being a creative, and those increased speeds could be a massive bonus. But they'll likely come at a price – especially if the highest-end iPhone goes titanium as rumoured.

With the introduction of Dynamic Island and an always-on display, the iPhone 14 Pro is worlds apart from the slightly underwhelming 14. And based on this news, it seems Apple is planning the widen the gulf even more next year. Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best iPhone 14 deals below.

