I'm already scared of the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra

Amidst all of the exciting announcements from Apple this month, there was one tragic omission. Okay, tragic's a bit strong – but my small hands really liked the iPhone mini. Alas, the diminutive device is no more, with Apple going all-in on bigger screens. And it sounds like the trend is set to continue.

Rumour has it (yes, the iPhone 15 rumours have already begun) that the next generation of 'Pro' iPhones is set to ditch the 'Max' moniker, with the biggest iPhone 15 being titled 'Ultra' instead. And as a fan of phones that don't require three hands to hold, I'm nervous about what it might mean for the future of the iPhone. (Check out our guide to the iPhone 14 for all the latest intel.)

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra (Image credit: 4RMD)

According to MacRumors, Apple is planning to rebrand the iPhone Pro Max with the new 'Ultra' title. And it makes sense from a naming conventions perspective (not exactly Apple's strong suit) – the recently released Apple Watch Ultra is already a huge hit. And if it does get USB-C support as rumoured, it could be the model users have been crying out for.

Is the new iPhone set to borrow the Apple Watch Ultra's branding? (Image credit: Apple)

What we don't know is just how big the thing will be. Sure, it might stick to the same 6.7-inch display as the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, but then again, with the Apple Watch Ultra way, way bigger than the standard Series 8, might an 'Ultra' iPhone need to go even larger to live up to the name? Should the iPad mini be worried?

And concept artists are already imagining what the iPhone 15 Ultra might look like. This stunning design (below) by 4RMD envisions a titanium-bodied device with a quad camera set up (roll on the kitchen cooker memes) and 48-hour battery life.

Many users will probably be pleased to hear that Apple is continuing to go big on the iPhone. But some of us weren't delighted by the news that the mini was being replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus this year. I'm not desperate to carry an IMAX screen in my pocket, and can actually reach the corner of the iPhone 13 mini display to activate Control Centre without doing myself a thumb injury.

Time will tell what's in store for the iPhone 15, but for now, we're only just getting to grips with this year's new models. Check out our hands-on iPhone 14 Pro review, and take a look at today's best deals below.

