Clever KitKat ad shows less is...

When copywriters are struggling with creative block, it can serve to take a break. And it looks like that's just what happened in this clever KitKat billboard advert on display at London's O2 Arena... and the writer never came back from the break.

But despite showing just two words and a blinking cursor, there can be no doubt as to what brand is being advertised, proving that for creative copy, less is sometimes more – at least when the branding is this strong (this could be one for our collection of the best billboard advertising).

Hot on the heels of the hilarious AI Kitkat ad from Wunderman Thompson Australia comes another clever campaign for the same brand, this time from the same agency's UK office. The digital out-of-home poster shows only the phrase 'Have a' typed out in white text on a red background, with the cursor left blinking.

But those five letters combined with instantly recognisable brand colours are enough to tell us what follows, and for us to realise that the writer decided to take the brand's advice and 'have a break.' Wunderman Thompson even surveyed people to make sure, and it found that over half identified the brand and understood the brand message, showing how iconic ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’ tagline remains after 66 years in use (KitKat introduced the line way back in 1957).

Stephanie Scales, senior brand manager KitKat & Biscuits, said: “KitKat has famously encouraged people to have a break for decades, and this poster took that one step further, encouraging people to have a break without explicitly saying it. All it takes is five letters to communicate one legendary message.”

