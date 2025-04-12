Coca-Cola's new 'literary' ad is an instant classic

Not many brands could pull this one off

Not many brands can claim to have serious cultural clout, and even fewer have a history of cropping up in literary classics. So Coca-Cola's latest campaign can't help but bring to mind the phrase, 'if you've got it, flaunt it'.

The brand's ingenious new 'Classics' ad sees the brand highlighting instances of its name appearing in classic books, by replacing the words 'Coke' or 'Coca-Cola' with the logo itself. Couple the famous texts with one of the best logos of all time, and this is looking like one of the most iconic campaigns we've seen for a while.

