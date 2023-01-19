Ingenious Land Rover print ad drives the internet wild

By Daniel Piper
published

It gets our stamp of approval.

Land Rover ad depicting passport stamps in the shape of a car
(Image credit: Land Rover)

We've seen plenty of brilliant print ads over the last few years, and a surprising number of them have been of a vehicular nature. From striking road safety ads to iconic brand posters, it seems it isn't just the cars themselves that often feature ingenious design. And here's another to add to the pile. 

Reddit is currently going wild for a 2012 Land Rover ad featuring an extensively stamped passport. And what shape do said stamps come together to create? Why, that of a Land Rover, of course. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

This ad, created by RKCR/Y&R (now known as VMLY&R (opens in new tab)), is a brilliantly crafted collage, cleverly suggesting that the Land Rover Defender is ready for your next adventure, no matter where in the world how challenging the environment.

Currently top of Reddit's r/DesignPorn (opens in new tab) page, the ad has has already garnered quite a response on the platform. "Incredible and a very clever design," one user comments, while another adds, "I love designs like this. They could have gone with a photo of the vehicle off-roading in a field, but chose to be clever and fun with it."

Indeed, it's refreshing to see a piece of car advertising go down well online – even if it is over a decade old. From Audi's new logo to Volkswagen's hilarious Instagram fail, we've seen plenty of automobile manufacturers get it wrong lately – just look at that confusing new Kia logo. If you're inspired to design a poster of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

