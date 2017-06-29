Learn new tech and design skills with Virtual Training Company

Even if you've been out of school for years, it's never too late to learn new skills. All you need are the right resources. That's where Virtual Training Company comes in. Grab a lifetime subscription to its educational courses on sale today for just $79 (approx £62)!

For anyone hoping to learn a new skill, Virtual Training Company is an invaluable asset. You'll find more than 1,000 courses spread across 15 fields that you'll be able to learn at your own pace. If you're interested in design, coding, animation, 3D, game design, graphics or just about anything else, you'll find a course that's perfect for you. Plus, new ones are being added regularly, so you’ll never run out of things to learn.

A lifetime subscription to Virtual Training Company usually retails for $2,500, but you can get it now for just $79 (approx £62). That’s a massive saving of 96% off the retail price for courses that could change your career, so grab it today!