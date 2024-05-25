I can't get enough of this Lego Star Wars photography
The force is strong with these, etc.
Here at Creative Bloq, we're fans of photography, we like Star Wars and we're partial to a bit of Lego. So it goes without saying that Lego Star Wars based photography is somewhat up our street.
Digital Creator Hue Hughes has been sharing stunningly cinematic photographs of toys for a while, and you'd be forgiven for thinking the backdrops and effects involve a fair amount of Photoshop. But as the artist recently revealed in an interview with Gizmodo, most of the effects are created practically. (Keen to start shooting? Check out the best camera deals available now.)
A post shared by Hue Hughes (@huehughes)
A photo posted by on
“The only digital manipulation was color grading, the addition of lightsabers, glowing eyes, and the sun and moon,” Hughes told Gizmodo's io9. "I create all of my own environments using common materials. Backing powder, sand, and construction paper make up the bulk of my building materials."
A post shared by Hue Hughes (@huehughes)
A photo posted by on
Head to Hughes' Instagram page to find several more stunning examples of Lego Star Wars photography. And be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best camera phones available right now.
Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.