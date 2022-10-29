Save $730 in Best Buy's biggest super early Black Friday TV deal

Hold on, isn't Black Friday still weeks away? That's what we thought. But Best Buy is claiming to have started its Black Friday sale almost a month early, and it has some massive TV deals. The biggest deal is the LG Class A2 48-inch OLED 4K smart TV for $1,299.99 $569.99 (opens in new tab) – a massive saving of $720.

We highly rate LG as a TV brand, and the OLED 4K display on this option offers super-rich colours and punchy contrast. The TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and more than 300+ free LG Channels. WebOS 22 allows the customisation of separate accounts for family members, and you can easily search with voice control on the LG Magic Remote.

Want a larger or smaller screen? No problem because there are discounts on other sizes too. Just click through on the link below and select the size you're after. See below for more options, or see our regular guide to the best TVs.

The best Best Buy TV early Black Friday TV deal in the US

(opens in new tab) LG Class A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730: Best Buy has started Black Friday earlier than ever this year with massive deals on a range of products. There are several TV deals, but this is the biggest saving. It's a massive 56% off a stunning OLED 4K TV that's received 5-star reviews.

Not found what you want? Here are some more deals on TVs wherever you are in the world...

