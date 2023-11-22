Is the lighting in Netflix's The Crown really that bad?

Netflix's The Crown has faced a fair few criticisms over the years, with many taking umbrage with its somewhat creative approach to historical accuracy. There's also the sense of diminishing returns that comes with the events edging closer to our collectively remembered history. Oh, and the lightning too.

Yep, it seems that as well as everything else, viewers are taking issue with the bizarrely dark lighting of several scenes in the soap opera prestige drama. And it's particularly noticeable when shots can be compared with real life footage from the time.

One day directors will rediscover an obscure technique called ‘lighting’ & the world of visual storytelling will be a better place https://t.co/w6mEWIeflyNovember 20, 2023 See more

Someone smarter than me could explain it better but the Netflix effect™️ of poor lighting, zero focal point and muted color has done so much damage lol https://t.co/WeCfPzwNGRNovember 20, 2023 See more

Compare the footage above of Queen Elizabeth's speech after Princess Diana's to The Crown's version featuring Imelda Staunton, and it's pretty clear that the latter is much, much darker. And it seems viewers think the problem is widespread across TV and film.



"So it's not just me right? Why are modern movies so dark and grey? It's like people forgot what light and colour," one user comments, while another adds, helpfully, "Honestly, the one thing I've learned from the Zoom era is that an additional lamp does WONDERS." But there are others who believe the lightning is designed to serve the story by evoking a sombre mood.

I think the cinematographer and director made the right decision here with the lighting. It makes perfect sense to try to communicate + maintain a certain mood and tone with lighting. Not every scene must be evenly lit. https://t.co/JCEL3K6ULtNovember 21, 2023 See more

With controversial lighting, an over-abundance of CGI and even weirdly edited trailers, it seems people have plenty to complain about when it comes to the visuals of modern cinema and TV.