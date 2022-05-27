Live
Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale live blog: these are the best deals
The Memorial Day Sale has begun, and these Switch deals won't last!
By Beren Neale Contributions from Ian Dean published
The Memorial Day Sale is all but here, with the weekend proceeding the official Monday 30 May date sure to be filled with great deals on your favourite products. And if you're reading this, you'll be looking for the best prices on the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and (fingers crossed) that Nintendo Switch OLED too.
On this page, we'll be keeping track of the best Nintendo Switch Memorial Day deals, as and when they go live. The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly popular game console and stock has been hard to come by, so you may find that the deals vanish as soon as they appear, so be sure to move quick if you spot a deal you like.
For more bargains on other items, follow our general Memorial Day Sale 2022 page and our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 roundup.
- Amazon: Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing special edition for $297.80 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save $35 on a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED (white) (opens in new tab)
- Gamestop: Get $14.40 off LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab)
- Target: Nintendo Switch games from $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition (opens in new tab)
One good way to get savings on the Nintendo Switch is through bundle deals with SD cards. Chances are you'll want that extra storage space for your games – the Switch and Switch Lite only have an internal capacity of 32GB. You can quadruple that by bundling in a 128GB SanDisk Nintendo Switch SD card like in this bundle reduced by $14.50 to $220.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Hurry, there's only stock left with the turquoise Switch Lite.
For a long time, Nintendo Switch stock in the US was so low there wasn't much point thinking about accessories. But now that the Switch is available and you might even have one, or be on the way to getting one this Memorial Day, it's worth looking at add-ons, and few are as exciting as real live Mario Kart racing on your kitchen floor!
The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit allows you to create a racecourse at home and race Mario and Luigi with friends and family (though each person will need a car, and this kit is best for those who don't have thick carpets!). Amazon has $20.99 off the Luigi Home Circuit set, now $79 (opens in new tab) and, if you're very quick because there are only a couple left, $35.99 off the Mario set, now $80 (opens in new tab).
We're seeing a few small savings cropping up on the Switch Lite, which has been hard to get hold of in the US until recently. Amazon has the super portable console in coral reduced by 5% from $199.99 to $189.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $10, which we'll happily take given the console's been so hard to get.
If you're not taken by the coral (that is, pink) colour, if you're very, very quick you might be able to grab the Lite in yellow for even cheaper at $180.00 (opens in new tab) but there are only a couple left.
The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller was $99 now $65 at Amazon; this is one of the best traditional pads for Nintendo Switch is the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller, and now it's got $30 slashed off its price at Amazon. It’s easy to connect and features programmable buttons… if you love the larger Xbox style controller this is a must-buy.
Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow for only $184.99 (opens in new tab), but this offer is selling out fast. The Lite is a slimmer version of Nintendo's excellent handheld and can play most of the same games as the larger traditional version; the difference is it doesn't dock so games that need this aren't compatible.
