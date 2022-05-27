Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale live blog: these are the best deals

The Memorial Day Sale is all but here, with the weekend proceeding the official Monday 30 May date sure to be filled with great deals on your favourite products. And if you're reading this, you'll be looking for the best prices on the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and (fingers crossed) that Nintendo Switch OLED too.

On this page, we'll be keeping track of the best Nintendo Switch Memorial Day deals, as and when they go live. The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly popular game console and stock has been hard to come by, so you may find that the deals vanish as soon as they appear, so be sure to move quick if you spot a deal you like.

For more bargains on other items, follow our general Memorial Day Sale 2022 page and our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 roundup.