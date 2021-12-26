Live
Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals live blog: the best After Christmas Switch deals live now
The best deals on Nintendo Switch, games and accessories.
By Kerrie Hughes published
If a Nintendo Switch was on your Christmas list but Santa didn't deliver, never fear, there's still plenty of opportunity to get the super-popular console. With the big day now done for another year, we're already seeing retailers offer some good deals on the console and its accessories.
Here we'll be scouring the internet for all the best Nintendo Switch deals, and the live feed below will be filled with the best offers as they land. Directly below you'll find quick links to retailers that have stock and are currently offering the best prices. What we will say, however, is Nintendo Switch deals sell fast, especially with stock being such an issue this year, so if you see an offer you like the look of, be sure to grab it before it's gone.
If you were one of the lucky ones to get a console for Christmas, be sure to check out our round up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories available now.
Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals: US
- Amazon: Good stock levels, including Nintendo Switch OLED
- Best Buy: Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available
- Gamestop: Switch OLED and Lite consoles in stock
- Newegg: Stock available but with high mark ups
- Target: Up to 50% off select Switch games
- Walmart: Stock available but with high mark ups
Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals: UK
- Amazon: Excellent bundle Switch deals available
- Argos: Excellent stock, plus save up to £30 on select Switch bundles
- Currys: Save up to £20 on select Switch OLED bundles
- eBay: Stock available on new items and some good second-hand offers
- John Lewis: Stock available, no current deals
- Nintendo: Good Switch and OLED stock levels
- Very: Discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles
Kicking things off today is this excellent bundle deal from Very, which teams a Nintendo Switch console up with three super-popular games – Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – all for £359.99. To buy these items separately would cost you at least £20 more, so this is a genuine saving on some of the Switch's world's most sought-after products. This deal is trending, and selling fast right now, so don't delay!
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Boxing Day live blog. If you were lucky enough to get a console under the tree this year, you won't want to miss all the amazing Switch accessory deals we'll be updating this live page with. If you missed out on getting the sought-after device this Christmas, don't fret, we'll be posting all the biggest and best savings as they arrive.
Before Christmas we saw serious issues with Nintendo Switch console stock, especially in the US. And while some have recovered now, others have the device available but with big mark ups, so make sure you're not paying over the odds. For reference, the standard retail price for the Nintendo Switch is $299 / £259, and for the Nintendo Switch Lite $220 / £199-£239, so any prices lower than that means that you are saving money, and a higher than that, you know the price has been inflated.
In the UK, it's a different story, with good stock levels and even some impressive savings, so stay tuned!
