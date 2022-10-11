Live
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog: OLED, Switch and Lite at the lowest prices
Follow this live feed for all the top Nintendo Switch deals as they happen.
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Here we'll be keeping all you avid Nintendo fans up-to-date with the best Amazon deals and discounts on the ever-popular console as well as games, bundles and accessories to spruce up your play time.
Today, for the first time ever, Amazon has started its 48-hour Early Access Prime event – offers a brilliant, extra opportunity to save on the Switch, especially with Christmas just around the corner.
There's three different consoles to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch, the travel-friendly Switch Lite and the latest upgrade: the sleek Switch OLED. However, with a console as popular as the Nintendo Switch, it's rare to see significant discounts. Nintendo products tend to hold their value well when it comes to RRP, so if you see a good deal you'll want to snap it up whilst stocks lasts. The best deals we've seen on the Nintendo Switch have been during previous Amazon events, so we're hoping this brand new flash event will rival (if not top) that with some even bigger savings.
That's where we come in. We'll be updating this live feed for the duration of the event, highlighting all the best Nintendo Switch deals as and when they arrive. Not sure about which console to go for? Don't miss our Nintendo Switch vs the Nintendo Switch Lite? (opens in new tab) article. And for more savings, check out our Prime Day iPad deals (opens in new tab) live blog and Apple Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) post.
Best Nintendo Switch Amazon deals: US
- Nintendo Switch + LoZ: Breath of the Wild: Save $20, now $339 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB Micro SD card: Save over $15, now $218 (opens in new tab)
Best Nintendo Switch Amazon deals: UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Get £17 off, now £293 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Save £10, now £249 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Save £14.99, now £185 (opens in new tab)
Kicking our Nintendo Switch live blog off is this deal on Amazon UK. Now, the original Nintendo Switch retails for £259, and this offer knocks a tenner off - now £249 (opens in new tab).
Now, you might be wondering why on earth we are telling you about a £10 saving - seems a bit rubbish, right? In actual fact, it's incredibly rare to see any money off the console alone, so this is very pleasant surprise. Nintendo consoles hold their value, so, a bit like Apple devices, any saving is not to be sniffed at.
