Iconic logo mashups you'll never be able to unsee

The world is a strange place right now, and one graphic designer has served up a project that, as well as offering a welcome distraction, is almost as disorientating as the rest of 2020. By combining several well-known logos, Montreal-based Olivier Bruel has created a series of mashups that are both strange and familiar – as well as great fun.

One of the main lessons of our logo design guide is that a great logo is never easily mistaken for another, but Bruel's mutant logos flip that rule on its head, and are bound to make you double-take. Each design combines two famous brand logos, as well as their names. Some of the results are hilariously awkward, while others work surprisingly well.

One of Bruel's logo mashups (Image credit: Olivier Bruel)

Lego and Google combine to create the delightfully whimsical Legoogle (above), while Nokia and Kia seamlessly transform into, well, Nokia. Others don't exactly roll off the tongue – Tesla and Slack become Teslack, while the lovechild of Coca-Cola and Lacoste is called Coca-Colacoste. There are some designs you won't be able to unsee – we'll never not read IKEA as NIKEA from now on.

Spot the mouse (Image credit: Olivier Bruel)

Bruel does a great job of extracting recognisable design cues from each logo. Legoogle takes Lego's charming bubble font (check out our best fun fonts for more examples), and adds Google's multi-coloured lettering. There are even a few genius visual flourishes – Audisney (Audi and Disney) adds an extra ring to Audi's logo, creating a hidden outline of Mickey Mouse (above).

Just imagine the songs (Image credit: Olivier Bruel)

Perhaps the most enjoyable of Bruel's designs are the most incongruous. We're not sure Peta and Metallica are often used in the same sentence, but the logo for Petallica (above) is making us imagine all sorts of head-banging heavy metal songs about small, furry animals.

You can enjoy more of our favourite examples below, and find the full, strange collection on Bruel's website. For more marvellous mashups, take a look at these fun Disney NBA logos.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Olivier Bruel) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Olivier Bruel) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Olivier Bruel) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Olivier Bruel) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Olivier Bruel)

