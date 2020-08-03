Studio Ghibli theme park sounds like a dream come true for fans

Announced in 2018, the hugely anticipated Studio Ghibli theme park was originally due to open this year. After a series of delays, most recently thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening date has been something of a moving target. But it seems the doors will finally officially open in 2022.

Studio Ghibli films are beloved for their traditional animation style, and the new theme park sounds like a dream come true for fans, overing the chance to enter five different worlds from the mind of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki. (We can't all be Miyazaki, but our how to draw tutorials are a great place to start).

Concept art for the new theme park (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

According to /Film, the park is set to open in Fall 2022. Located at Aichi Expo Commemorative Park in Nagakute City, Japan, the park is on a gigantic 200-hectare plot of land. At four times the size of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, it's going to be one large theme park – perfect for recreating the many magical worlds of Studio Ghibli.

The five kingdoms include The Hill of Youth, inspired by Whisper of the Heart and Howl's Moving Castle, The Giant Warehouse, based on Spirited Away, and Dondoko Forest, inspired by My Neighbour Totoro.

If you can't wait until 2022 (and we don't blame you), the Studio Ghibli Museum refently offered a wonderful, rare peek inside its walls during the pandemic. We also recently got our first glimpse at the new Ghibli film arriving this year – but be warned, fans aren't happy about the new visual style.

