Will Google’s new icon make it easier to support Black-owned businesses?

Google has added a new design feature to its maps and listings pages that will enable businesses to label themselves as Black-owned. The tag will make it easier for customers to recognise and support business owned by Black people, who can apply for the badge after claiming and verifying their listing page.

According to Google, the last few months has seen a "surge in online searches for Black-owned businesses", and the Black-owned tag is one part of a wider initiative to support those businesses online.

The badge will sit along (Image credit: Google)

The icon design (see it above in situ, and see here for places to find your own free vector art) is a black heart with three stripes in different shades of orange. It's a clear piece of design that'll stand out well, even when on a webpage as a small tag. You'll find the badge sitting along the highlights bar on the listing page, alongside other icons like Women-Led, LGBTQ+-friendly and Transgender Safe Space (all added in 2018).

Along with the badges, Google has also announced initiatives such as access to digital skills training programmes for Black business owners. This will be provided through Grow with Google Digital Coaches, who offer free networking mentorship and training opportunities to Black and Lantinx business owners

After an outpouring of brand support in response to the wave of global protests, we're pleased to see action being taken. For more, here are other ways creatives are supporting the movement, and how to get involved.

