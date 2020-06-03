Topics

Creatives stand with the black community in the fight against racism

By ,

Artists and designers make positive moves to amplify black people in the creative industries.

Black Lives Matter
(Image credit: Future Owns)

As protests in the US continue over the brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, creatives across the globe are showing solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. While some highlight the cause through moving tributes to Floyd, others are harnessing their positions to make positive moves to amplify black people in the creative industries.

In this article, we have examples of both – but must emphasise that this is a starting point. Our commitment to cultivate change will ensure we continue to amplify black voices to help make Creative Bloq and the creative industry as a whole a more inclusive space for black communities. We all need to triple our efforts to support black creatives, starting now. 

Please feel free to get in touch with any suggestions or relevant news – we plan to keep this page regularly updated. Let's start with a list of some very worthy causes that are working right now in this fight.

Where you can donate

Black Lives Matter: Portfolio reviews

A number of artists and designers have taken to social media to offer support to black artists in the form of portfolio reviews. 

Black Lives Matter: George Floyd tributes

Below are some examples of artists across the world who have responded to the death of George Floyd, producing work in support of Black Lives Matter.

Yesterday, in yet another act of anti-black police violence causing mass outrage, George Floyd yelled “I can’t breathe” and pleaded for his life as a white Minneapolis police officer violently pinned him down with his knee on his neck. George died after. He was murdered in broad daylight. His death is reminiscent of the death of Eric Garner. Even with a crowd yelling at him to stop and while folks filmed the murder, the cop did it anyway, showing the massive injustice, zero accountability and white supremacy embedded in the “criminal justice” system. Heartbroken, angry and disgusted. This must end. Much love and solidarity to Black communities grieving another beautiful life lost. May George Floyd Rest in Power. Text ‘Floyd’ to 55156 to demand the officers be charged with murder. You can also call Mayor Jacob Frey at (612)-673-2100, DA Mike Freeman at (612)-348-5550 and demand justice. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #icantbreathe #justiceforgeorgefloyd shirien

A photo posted by @shirien.creates on May 26, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

The 52 Weeks Project presents ERASED: A series of portraits of Americans whose futures were stolen by the racial violence that both built this nation and now is choking it to death. #1 George Floyd (1974- 2020) Murdered by police officers Minneapolis while witnesses watched as he begged for air. 9x12" graphite on paper. www.gregthings.com

A photo posted by @gregthings on May 31, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Imagine everything that isn’t videotaped. Imagine all the unsettling and ongoing transgressions on our humanity, and of course much worse. I had to pause several times while making this, and come back to it. It’s unfortunate that in America people have to pretend like everything is okay. Everything is not okay. My feelings of frustration and hurt as a black person living in America have been one of the most profound experiences of my life. James Baldwin wrote about being black, that “you have to decide who you are, and force the world to deal with you, not with its idea of you.” What would it feel like to not be at war with your idea of me? Freedom. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe LÁOLÚ 🇳🇬

A photo posted by @laolunyc on May 29, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

No justice. No peace. One of the men 4 men who killed George Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder. It doesn't feel like a victory. A man is still dead and police officers know that most of the time, there will be no repercussions for the violence they inflict. When you see this whole image, when you don't slice it up into 10 small pieces, all that's visible is one long bar. Killing after killing that goes unpunished. That's why people are still protesting *after* the news that Derek Chauvin has been charged. It's not nearly enough. Let's go back to the start and look at the 25 times that police officers supposedly had to face consequences for their actions. History tells us that even if all four men who killed George are convicted, their sentences will be generous (unlike the way the criminal justice punishes black men). Here is a breakdown of the sentences that were given those 25 times: ➖ Unknown sentence = 4 ➖ Just probation = 3 ➖ 3 months in jail = 1 ➖ 1 year in jail, 3 years suspended = 1 ➖ 1 year in prison = 1 ➖ 18 months in prison = 1 ➖ 2.5 years in prison = 1 ➖ 4 years in prison = 1 ➖ 5 years in prison = 1 ➖ 6 years in prison = 1 ➖ 16 years in prison = 1 ➖ 20 years in prison = 1 ➖ 30 years in prison = 2 ➖ 40 years in prison = 1 ➖ 50 years in prison = 1 ➖ life in prison = 3 ➖ life in prison without parole, plus 16 years = 1 Source: Mapping Police Violence (run by @samswey, @iamderay & @MsPackyetti) Mona Chalabi

A photo posted by @monachalabi on May 30, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Say his name! @xenadecia @gretamclain @rbbreen @nikoalexander9 @maria.javier.98434997 @dog_bowl_repairman honored to have been a part of this tribute to George Floyd and to work with these amazing artists and the community #truthtopower #restinpower #sayhisname #georgefloyd #stopthekilling #icantbreathe #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter Illustography

A photo posted by @cadexherrera on May 28, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

See more Illustration articles

Related articles