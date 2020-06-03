Creatives stand with the black community in the fight against racism

As protests in the US continue over the brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, creatives across the globe are showing solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. While some highlight the cause through moving tributes to Floyd, others are harnessing their positions to make positive moves to amplify black people in the creative industries.

In this article, we have examples of both – but must emphasise that this is a starting point. Our commitment to cultivate change will ensure we continue to amplify black voices to help make Creative Bloq and the creative industry as a whole a more inclusive space for black communities. We all need to triple our efforts to support black creatives, starting now.

Please feel free to get in touch with any suggestions or relevant news – we plan to keep this page regularly updated. Let's start with a list of some very worthy causes that are working right now in this fight.

Where you can donate

Black Lives Matter: Portfolio reviews

A number of artists and designers have taken to social media to offer support to black artists in the form of portfolio reviews.

Hit me with those portfolios! https://t.co/KNnqw6t11nMay 31, 2020

Hello, I wish I could help more, but I can offer time and knowledge. I have hired concept artists in both mobile and AAA, worked on films like MCU. If any black artists would like help with a folio review (concept art), I'd be very happy to help. #drawingwhileblack DMs open pic.twitter.com/fT7z00nNSiJune 2, 2020

I just posted this on instagram & reposting here: If you are an African American artist & trying to break into SFF, I want to help. DM’s are open. Send me your email & website link & I’ll be scheduling as many 1hr portfolio reviews as I can.Thx to @ericsmithrocks for the idea pic.twitter.com/NGYvWHqJEGMay 30, 2020

Hi, I'm a director at Nickelodeon, and I'll be doing portfolio reviews for aspiring POC board artists tomorrow. I know its not much, but I want to do what I can to open up opportunities. DM me a link to your work! #BlackLivesMatterJune 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter: George Floyd tributes

Below are some examples of artists across the world who have responded to the death of George Floyd, producing work in support of Black Lives Matter.