Make your photos shine with HDR Projects 5

A normal picture is worth a thousand words, so just imagine how many books you'll be able to fill when you take your photography to the next level with HDR Projects 5. Get this premier high-dynamic-range (HDR) photo editing app on sale for 73 per cent off the retail price.

HDR Projects 5 makes it easy to give your photos a new level of polish. You'll be able to easily enhance the details that make a photo stand out, even on crowded social media newsfeeds. Make subtle changes like adding shadows or enhancing colours to make aspects stand out. You can do it all in a snap with this app for Mac and PC, which will provide you with unmatched photo processing power.

You can get HDR Projects 5 on sale for just $39 (approx £30). That's a saving of 73 per cent off the retail price for a tool that will make your photos stand out!