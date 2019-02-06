Master comic art with issue 244 of 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we review the Wacom Cintiq engine and the latest version of Ziva, teach you how to create cityscapes in 3dsMax and master colour theory.
Feature: Discover Megascans
We talk to Quixel to find out what makes Megascans, along with its suite of bridging and creation tools, so special. These tools are rapidly gaining popularity amongst the CG community.
Feature: Shadow
Trevor Hogg delves behind the scenes of this historical visual effects spectacular, uncovering some of the tools and techniques used to solve problems in recreating some breathtaking action sequences.
Training: Master colour theory
In this tutorial, we show you how to master your colour theory, allowing you to control your viewers emotion response, making your work more impactful.
Feature: Replicas
In this feature, we uncover the tools and techniques used by the artists behind the visual effects of Keanu Reeve's latest action film.
Training: Create cityscapes with 3dsMax and Railclone
Veteran trainer and 3D World regular Paul Roberts returns this issue to teach you how to create sprawling cityscapes using 3dsMax and Railclone, in order to easily distribute your assets across a large scene.
